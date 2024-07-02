Olson, Janice

Janice Sue Olson, 85, of Mi Wuk Village, born February 11, 1939, in Fairfax, OK, passed away June 30, 2024, at Orangeburg Memory Care, Modesto, CA. Funeral services for Janice will be Friday, July 5th, at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home.

