Olson, Janice

By Nic Peterson

Janice Sue Olson, 85, of Mi Wuk Village, born February 11, 1939, in Fairfax, OK, passed away June 30, 2024, at Orangeburg Memory Care, Modesto, CA. Funeral services for Janice will be Friday, July 5th, at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home.

  • Date of Death: 06/30/2024
  • Age: 85
  • Residence: 225 E. Rose St., Sonora, CA.
  • Services: Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home
  • Celebration of Life: Funeral services for Janice will be Friday July 5th 1PM at Terzich &Wilson Cremation - Funeral Home

