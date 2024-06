Bobby “Bob” Richard Summers, born May 19, 1936 Seminole, Oklahoma passed away June 20, 2024 at his residence in Sonora California. Terzich & Wilson Handling Arrangements.

Sonora, CA Celebration of Life: Sierra Bible Church on June 27, 2024 at 1PM