Jeanne Anne Mac Nitt, age 87 of Sonora, California, born October 25, 1936 in Los Angeles County, California, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at Mercy San Juan Hospital in Carmichael, California. Cremation is planned and a Memorial Service will be held at later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 06/04/2024

06/04/2024 Age: 87

87 Residence: Sonora, CA