Margaret Patin age 76 of Sonora, CA, born November 26, 1947 in South Bend, IN passed away May 28, 2024 in Modesto, CA. Rosary service will be held June 25th in St. Patrick’s Church at 10:30am followed by 11:00 mass, and reception. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

