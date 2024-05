Rodger Ernest Walker, age 79 of Sonora, California, born July 5, 1944 in Long Beach, California, passed away Monday, May 20, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 05/20/2024

05/20/2024 Age: 79

79 Residence: Sonora, California

Sonora, California Services: Memorial Service to be held at a later date