Diane W. Corsiglia Prill, born January 14, 1939 in San Francisco, California, passed away December 21, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora, California. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 18674 Cherokee Dr, Twain Harte, California.  After the Mass a Celebration of Life will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

