Schnell Sr., Mark Travis

Mark Travis Schnell Sr., age 67 of Columbia, California, born April 7,1957 in Olean, New York, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at Doctors Medical Center Modesto, California.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street, Sonora, California. Inurnment will be in Columbia City Cemetery in Columbia, California at a later date.

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Memorial and Cremation arrangements