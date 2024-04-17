Durnall, Harriet Evelyn

Harriet Evelyn Durnall, age 88 of Sonora, California, born April 20, 1935 in Jefferson (old Tuolumne County town near Rawhide) California, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2024 at Golden Sonora Care Center, Sonora, California. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Thursday, April 25, 2024 at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose, Sonora, California. Burial will be in the Elks Section of Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California.

