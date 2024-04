Linda Lee Hendrickson, age 81 of Groveland CA, born April 27, 1942 in Los Angeles CA, passed away April 10, 2024 at her Residence in Groveland CA.┬áTerzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Arrangements.

