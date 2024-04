Clarence Joseph Lopez, age 93 of Sonora CA, born April 2, 1930 in Oakland CA, passed away March 28, 2024 at Golden Sonora Care Center. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM, Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home located at 225 E. Rose Ave, Sonora CA.

