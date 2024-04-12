Flannery, Joyce Viola

Joyce Viola Flannery , “Nana” 81 of Tuolumne California passed away at home surrounded by her family on April 3, 2024. Joyce was born on December 16, 1942 In Glendale California.

Joyce married Denny Flannery on March 13, 1966 and moved to Tuolumne in 1978. Joyce’s greatest joy in life was being “Nana” and being actively involved in her grandsons’ lives. She enjoyed her time spent as part of the Journey Church community, where she will be deeply missed. Over the course of her 81 years Joyce traveled, sailed, learned to fly, adventured, mothered, fostered, grand-mothered and taught decades of generations from Los Angeles to Tuolumne. Joyce never missed a chance to play cribbage or cards and had terrible taste in wine. Her wry and quick witted sense of humor lives on in all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her daughter Kimm (Jarad) Moss, Son, Shawnn Denny Flannery, chosen daughter Catrina (Darrell) Griffin, and her five grandsons, Jackson and Brody Flannery and Cole, Landon, and Levi Moss. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 38 years, Denny Flannery and her twin brother William Thomas.

The family wishes to extend their greatest appreciation to Hospice of Tuolumne County