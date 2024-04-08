Harbour, Christopher Wayne

Christopher Wayne Harbour, age 46 of Twain Harte, California, born November 4, 1977 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2024 at Palo Alto VA Medical Center in Palo Alto, California. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2024 from 1 to 2 PM with a Funeral service at 2 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street, Sonora, California. Cremation will follow and inurnment will be in Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 03/31/2024

03/31/2024 Age: 46

46 Residence: Twain Harte, CA