Jean Donselman Peters, age 93 of Columbia, California, born May 20, 1930 in Gowanda, New York, passed away Friday, April 5, 2024 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Liberty Park Cemetery, Cattaraugus, New York. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

