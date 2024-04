Guy Chester Mills, age 85 of Sonora, California, born October 7, 1938 in Vallecito , California, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Golden Sonora Care Center, Sonora, California. Cremation is planned with inurnment in the old Sonora City Cemetery on Jackson Street, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

