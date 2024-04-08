Castle, Betty Mae

Betty Mae Castle passed away on March 17th, 2024 at Adventist Health, Sonora, at the age of 96. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Loyal “Bud” Castle, whom she was married to for over 66 years, her daughter, Cathy Smith, her granddaughter Lindsey Smith, and her parents, Clarence and Katherine House.

Betty grew up in this area and lived most of her life in the town that she loved. She worked as the assistant City Clerk starting in 1960, growing into Deputy City Clerk and taking on the role of payroll and personnel. In 1982, the City Council appointed her to the position of City Clerk, and she was elected after that to three separate four-year terms. She served the city of Sonora for 34 years and believed that public servants should always put the needs of the community first.

Betty is survived by her two children, Bob Castle of San Francisco, and Carol Laughlin of Lake Havasu. She leaves behind grandchildren Kevin (Josette) Tierney, Mark Tierney, Chuck Laughlin, Dawne (Mark) Edmonds, Greg (Lauren) Smith, and Katie (Nick) Cordova, and her eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her employment for the city, Betty was a big supporter of the Sonora High Wildcats, where her husband and now her grandson worked as teachers and coaches. Betty was a den mother for the Boy Scouts and each day she read the Union Democrat and Reader’s Digest. She has been a resident of Skyline for the past four years. A private family service was held last week. She was a kind soul to all who knew her and she will be dearly missed. Betty Castle always put the needs of others before her own, and she served her community with love and grace.