Clear
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fitch, Mary Joyce (Trout)

Sponsored by:
By Andrea Jones

Mary Joyce (Trout) Fitch, age 90 of Sonora, California, born March 10, 1933 in Oxnard, California, passed away Monday, February 19, 2024 at Golden Sonora Care Center, Sonora, California. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 2pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 19481 Hillsdale Dr, Sonora, California. Graveside services will be at Riddle Cemetery in Riddle, Oregon. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral Arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 02/19/2024
  • Age: 90
  • Residence: Sonora, CA

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 