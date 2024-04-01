Fitch, Mary Joyce (Trout)

Mary Joyce (Trout) Fitch, age 90 of Sonora, California, born March 10, 1933 in Oxnard, California, passed away Monday, February 19, 2024 at Golden Sonora Care Center, Sonora, California. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 2pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 19481 Hillsdale Dr, Sonora, California. Graveside services will be at Riddle Cemetery in Riddle, Oregon. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral Arrangements.

Date of Death: 02/19/2024

02/19/2024 Age: 90

90 Residence: Sonora, CA