Fuentes, Doris Parks

Doris Parks Fuentes was born on April 6, 1937, in the suburb of El Monte, just outside Los Angeles, the youngest child to Thomas Ray Parks and Genie Elizabeth Wilson. She was preceded in death by all her siblings, Juanita Parks, Billy Robert Parks, Thomas Ray Parks Jr., Barbara Parks Salgado Willman Naoli, Richard Parks, and Patricia Parks Miller. Thomas and Genie had moved from Texas and Arkansas to El Monte during the 1930s due to the Dust Bowl. Doris attended school in El Monte until the family moved to Tuolumne in 1949. She was in advanced one grade upon arriving, was the valedictorian of her 8th grade class and attended Summerville High School starting in 1951. She attended Girls State in her junior year and graduated in 1954.

While attending Summerville High, she met John Fuentes, and they married in June 1955. Theirs was the first marriage in the newly constructed Tuolumne Methodist Church. They lived in Tuolumne, Modesto, and Sonora. Doris gave birth to four children and lovingly welcomed each of their spouses into the family. They are Jerry Fuentes & Kim Beeby of Stockton, Ron Fuentes & Bridgitte Sooter of East Sonora, Shari Fuentes & the late Tim Gallagher of Sonora, and Jeanine Fuentes & Perry Harmon of Berkeley. Nine grandchildren also survive her: Astyn Wielkie of Reno, NV; Nick Fuentes of Lincoln, NE; Ronnie Fuentes of Sacramento, CA; Melissa Fuentes of Kirkland, WA; Brittany Fuentes Smyth of Sonora, CA; Joseph Harmon of San Diego, CA, Mia Harmon of Arcata, CA, Sean Gallagher and Michael Gallagher of Sonora and three great-grandchildren: Chloe and Jaxson Wielkie of Reno NV and Rylan Smyth of Sonora.

After raising her children, Doris entered the workforce as an employee of the Credit Bureau of Sonora, where she worked for ? years. After leaving the Credit Bureau, Doris enjoyed finding, working on, and selling antiques for many years. She donated multiple items from her holdings to the Tuolumne County Historical Society. She was also a member of the Tuolumne County Genealogical Society and actively participated in genealogical studies of her own family and several others.

From the time she was a teenager, Doris exhibited a kind and loving heart. She was a born caregiver. Doris babysat other children while raising her own. She was active as a volunteer, Cub Scout Den Mother, PTA, and all her children’s activities. After her children were grown, she looked outside her family to provide assistance and care. Doris served as a caregiver to many senior citizens in Tuolumne County, including long-time Columbia resident Geraldine O’Connell.

Doris was a kind, friendly neighbor who loved tending her yard and eagerly shared the fruits of her labor with family, friends and neighbors. She would always go out of her way to do something nice and thoughtful for anyone she knew.

Services will be held at Terzich-Wilson Funeral Home, Sonora, CA on April 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception immediately following at her home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Meals on Wheels program in her name are welcomed.