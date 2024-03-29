Melton, Gale Kent

Gale Kent Melton passed away on March 23, 2024, in La Grange, CA. Born July 1, 1944, and raised in Rockaway Beach, MO, he was one of the disreputable Melton boys (son of Floyd “Punk” and Bessie, predeceased), working the boat docks and getting up to mischief with his pals from a young age.

He married Krea in 1966, much to her mother’s chagrin. But his twinkling blue eyes, kind and loving nature, sly humor, humility, and playful spirit quickly won over his new mother-in-law, just as they had Krea and the close friends he made during his life. Amongst his greatest joys and satisfactions in life were spending time with his family and friends, shooting the breeze with whomever he encountered at the post office, gardening and being outdoors, taking road trips with Krea, and being a grandpa to—and kid again with—Sofia.

He is survived by Krea, his wife of 57 years; daughters Laurie (Erik) and Andrea (Dan); and one grandchild, as well as three siblings (Evalyn, Gary, and Lyle), numerous nieces and nephews, and several dear friends.

No funeral services will be held; instead, the family hopes you will celebrate Gale’s life by raising a toast of your favorite beverage or sharing your favorite memories of him with those you love.