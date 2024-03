Emerald, Travis Michael

Travis Michael Emerald, age 49 of Sonora, California, born April 22, 1974 in Sonora, California, passed away Friday, March 22, 2024 at his residence in Sonora, California.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 PM on Friday, March 29th at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, California

Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 11 AM at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 13880 Joshua Way, Sonora, California. Private Family burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California