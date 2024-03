Margaret Corotto, age 96, born December 5, 1927 in Hollister, CA, passed away March 21, 2024 peacefully at her home in Sonora, CA. A private memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic church, private inurnment to follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetary.

