Escallier, Gloria Anne

GLORIA ANNE ESCALLIER PASSED AWAY ON THE 21ST OF DECEMBER 2023 AT THE AGE OF 87. SHE WAS BORN ON THE 8th OF MARCH 1936 TO ANTONE AND BARBARA PARADISO, IN LOS BANOS, CALIFORNIA. SHE WAS A RAVEN­HAIRED BEAUTY WHO CHARMED HER WAY INTO THE HEARTS OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS AS SHE GREW UP IN LOS BANOS.

AFTER HIGH SCHOOL, SHE DATED DON ESCALLIER AND THEY MARRIED IN 1958. AT THE TIME OF HER PASSING,

THEY HAD ENJOYED 65 YEARS OF A BEAUTIFUL MARRIAGE AND RAISED TWO SUCCESSFUL CHILDREN.

SHE AND DON LIVED IN SAN FRANCISCO WHERE SHE WORKED TO ASSIST HIM TO COMPLETE PHARMACY

SCHOOL. AFTER HE EARNED HIS PHARM D, THEY MOVED TO SONOMA CALIFORNIA. IN SONOMA THEY BEGAN

THEIR FAMILY. HER SON MICHAEL WAS BORN IN 1963 AND HER DAUGHTER SUSAN WAS BORN IN 1965. IN 1967, THEY MOVED TO MARIN COUNTY WHERE HER HUSBAND DON OWNED HIS DRUG STORE. SHE WAS INVOLVED IN ALL OF THE CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES-SERVING AS DEN MOTHER, CAMPFIRE LEADER AND ENSURING THAT HER CHILDREN ENJOYED EVERY OPPORTUNITY.

IN 1976, SHE BECAME A REAL ESTATE AGENT AND BEGAN HER REAL ESTATE CAREER WHEN THE FAMILY

RELOCATED BACK TO LOS BANOS. HER SON MICHAEL HAS THREE SONS OF HIS OWN, PAUL, NICHOLAS, AND

ROBBIE ARE GRANDSONS THAT SHE TREASURED.

SHE WAS AN EXTREMELY SUCCESSFUL REAL ESTATE AGENT, AND LATER A REAL ESTATE BROKER. SHE WAS A

POWERHOUSE AS A REALTOR AND ENJOYED TREMENDOUS RESPECT IN HER PROFESSION. SHE WAS ALWAYS

INVOLVED IN THE COMMUNITY-SERVING AS A MEMBER OF SOROPTIMIST AS WELL AS A MEMBER OF NATIVE

DAUGHTERS OF THE GOLDEN WEST.

UPON HER RETIREMENT IN 1999, SHE WAS RECOGNIZED BY THE CALIFORNIA STATE LEGISLATURE, MERCED

COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, AND THE CITY OF LOS BANOS FOR HER LONGTIME DEDICATION TO THE

COMMUNITY.

SHE SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF LOS BANOS SOROPTIMIST IN 1986-87 AND PRESIDENT OF MERCED COLLEGE

PRESIDENT’S CIRCLE IN 1995-96. SHE WAS NAMED SOROPTIMIST OF THE YEAR IN 2004 AND RECEIVED THE CALIFORNIA GOLDEN POPPY AWARD FOR HER SERVICE AS THE VICE-PRESIDENT OF PACHECO STATE PARK.

SHE WAS A MEMBER OF THE LOS BANOS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PERSONNEL COMMISSION, A DIRECTOR

OF THE LOS BANOS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, A MEMBER OF OUR LADY OF FATIMA SCHOOL BOARD AND OTHER COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS IN LOS BANOS.

IN TUOLUMNE COUNTY, SHE WAS AGAIN A MEMBER OF SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL OF TWAIN HARTE, THE ALL SAINTS LADIES GUILD, TUOLUMNE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN, FIGLI ‘d ITALIA, AND THE BLACK HAT

FOUNDATION. SHE WAS ALSO A TRUSTEE OF THE SIERRA REPERTORY THEATRE.

SHE TOUCHED MANY LIVES IN HER PROFESSION AND SHE GAINED DEAR FRIENDS AS SHE ASSISTED THEM TO

FIND A HOME IN LOS BANOS, HER KINDNESS, CONCERN AND ENERGY WERE LEGENDARY.

GLORIA AND DON SPENT MANY HAPPY DAYS IN MAUI WHERE THEY HAD A CONDOMINIUM. THEY ALSO ENJOYED TIME AT THEIR CABIN IN LONG BARN, CALIFORNIA. AFTER THEY BOTH RETIRED, THEY RELOCATED TO TWAIN

HARTE IN 2006. SHE AND DON ATTENDED MASS AT ALL SAINTS IN TWAIN HARTE AND HAD WONDERFUL SUPPORT FROM THE PARISH. THEY ENJOYED MANY ACTIVITIES IN TUOLUMNE COUNTY-CONCERT IN THE PINES, OUTINGS TO BLACK OAK CASINO AND VISITS FROM FAMILY AND FRIENDS.

SHE IS DEARLY MISSED BY HER FAMILY AND FRIENDS. SHE WILL BE REMEMBERED AS A VITAL FORCE AND

EXAMPLE OF A LOVING WIFE, MOTHER AND ACCOMPLISHED BUSINESS WOMAN.

THERE WILL BE A MEMORIAL MASS AT ALL SAINTS CHURCH IN TWAIN HARTE AT 11:00 AM ON SATURDAY, APRIL 13th FOLLOWED BY LUNCH IN THE PARISH HALL.