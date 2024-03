Michael Bryan Berry, age 80 of Sonora CA, born April 25, 1943 in Texas, died March 15, 2024 at Golden Sonora Care center Sonora CA.┬áTerzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation services.

