de la Motte, Glenn Fredrick

Glenn Fredrick de la Motte, 95, passed away with two of his sons by his side on Thursday, February 1, 2024 in Modesto, California.

Glenn was born on January 20, 1929 to Herman and Emile de la Motte in Hazard, Nebraska, the youngest of 5 children. His family moved to California in true Dust Bowl fashion, ending up southwest of Modesto and eventually moving to Hughson. At Hughson High School he excelled in track, along with baseball and basketball. In his senior year he served as student body president. After graduation he enlisted in the army and after boot camp was sent to Japan as part of the allied occupation forces, where he celebrated his 18th birthday.

Glenn shared many stories of his time in Japan. He was especially proud of the fact that he was assigned to one of the very first remote-controlled airplanes units in the Army Air Core. While serving in Japan, Glenn was approached by the base commander to see if he would like to apply for a commission at the Military Academy at West Point. Glenn had lost his older brother Carl at Okinawa and knew his parents were anxiously waiting for his return home, so he declined.

Once discharged, Glenn applied for and was accepted to Cal Poly San Lois Obispo. Once there, he could only take one class due to the impact of the returning GI’s all trying to get classes. Back in the central valley Glenn began a career in construction. At this time he met the love of his life, Myrna Murphy. While dating Myrna, Glenn was called back into the service due to the Korean War. Fortunately he was stationed stateside at Fort Lewis, Washington. He would hitch hike or bum a ride home as often as possible to see Myrna.

Glenn and Myrna were married in July 1951 and on their honeymoon they picked up Glenn’s discharge papers from Fort Lewis. Once home Glenn partnered with his brother-in-law Charles Dayton and began building homes. They then purchased the Olive Street Planing Mill in Turlock Ca. This eventually led to the founding of Artcraft Industries. In the early 80’s Glenn and Charles dissolved the partnership in Turlock, after which Glenn founded Allcove Kitchens and Bath in Sonora, California. Glenn, along with Myrna, ran a successful business, partnering with their son and daughter-in-law, who in turn purchased the business from them.

Over the years Glenn was a church leader, Rotarian, chairman of a school board of trustees, and head of more than one church building committee. His last major project was overseeing the construction of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Sonora, Ca.

After nearly 29 years living in Tuolumne County, Glenn and Myrna retired to Poulsbo, Washington. Here they enjoyed living on the water and keeping a keen eye out for the submarines that would pass by on a regular basis. In Poulsbo, their house would be filled with rotating children, grandchildren and eventually great grandchildren.

Retirement gave Glenn time to remodel yet another kitchen, along with pursuing his love for cameras, computers (only Apple), stereos, gadgets, and widgets too numerous to mention.

Glenn was a kind, gentle man who led by example. His strong work ethic and unconditional love of family will never be forgotten and is instilled in his entire family.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 72 years, Myrna de la Motte, his parents Herman and Emilie de la Motte, sister Edna Reinertson, sister Florence Dayton, brother Carl de la Motte and brother Melvin de la Motte. He is survived by son Mark (wife Laura) de la Motte, daughter Daren Schadt (husband Robert), son Matthew (wife Susie) de la Motte, son Dr. Dean de la Motte, as well as six grandchildren, Dr. Sarah de la Motte, Rebecca Wisniakowski, Anya Boynton, Dustin de la Motte, Maria de la Motte, William de la Motte and 10 great-grandchildren.

Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Turlock California on March 8th at noon with a luncheon to follow.