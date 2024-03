Ada Yamasaki Haratani, age 97 of Soulsbyville CA, born May 27, 1926 in California, passed away March 1, 2024 at her residence in Soulsbyville CA.┬áTerzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Arrangements.

