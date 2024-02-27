Taylor Jr., Harrington “Harry” Carruthers

Harrington “Harry” Carruthers Taylor Jr., age 94 of Jamestown, California, born November 28, 1929 in Flint, Michigan, passed away Monday, February 19, 2023 at his residence in Jamestown, California. A Vigil service will be held Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 5 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street, Sonora, California. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 11 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, 127 West Jackson St. in Sonora, California. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery, Church Lane, Columbia, California. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home

