Sunshine Brenda Kay Perry age 69 of Sonora, CA born in West Virginia, passed away on February 11, 2024. There will be a celebration of life Sunday, April 14th at 3:00 pm at 20370 N Sunshine, Sonora CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral-Cremation Home entrusted with arrangements.

