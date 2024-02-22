L’Hommedieu, William “Bill”

William “Bill” L’Hommedieu, age 69 of Sonora Ca, passed away on February 14, 2024 surrounded by his loving family and dog Abby. He was married to the love of his life, Carole, for 46 years. He leaves behind his daughter Janelle Kostlivy, grandson Trevor Giannini, and faithful dog Abby. He was a brave man who faced his illness with impressive courage. His family and friends meant the world to him. He had a quick wit, and a wonderful sense of humor.

Bill enjoyed spending time at the ocean with his 5th wheel along with crabbing and fishing on his boat at Dillions Beach. If he wasn’t at the ocean, you would find him each summer camping at Eureka Valley with family and friends.

Bill had a fulfilling life but mainly enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with his wife Carole. He also had a love for dogs. All of his dogs over the years brought him joy, affection and unconditional love.

A celebration of life will be held this summer to honor his memory.