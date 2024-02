Wildoner, Chad Andrew

Chad Andrew Wildoner, age 36 of Sonora, California, born March 13, 1987 in Hayward, California, passed away Friday, February 16, 2024 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and a Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 2 PM at Sierra Bible Church, 15171 Tuolumne Road, Sonora, California. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home.

