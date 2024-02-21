Mostly Clear
Davila, Eduardo Flavier

By Andrea Jones

Eduardo Flavier Davila, age 69 of Sonora CA, born November 13,1954 in Gumaca, Philippines, passed away  February 19, 2024 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Visitation for Eduardo will be held at Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral home on Thursday February 22, 2024 from 2pm – 4pm Followed by Rosary at 4pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday February 23, 2024 10am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Sonora CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral home entrusted with cremation Services.

  • Date of Death: 02/19/2024
  • Age: 69
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
