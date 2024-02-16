Wallace, Jimmy Lee

Jimmy Lee Wallace passed away on January 24, 2024 at 88 years of age. Born in Astoria, Oregon on January 21, 1936, his family settled in Joplin, Missouri when he was two years old. He married Carol Kay Short in 1955 after joining the U.S. Navy, where he served his country for eight years. He relocated to San Jose, California in 1962 to begin his 31 year long career with the Railroad – first with Southern Pacific, Union Pacific and then with Amtrak. He retired as a Train Conductor in 1993 and in 1998 he and Carol Kay moved to Sonora, California, where he resided until his passing.

Jimmy loved hiking, square dancing and bluegrass music. He was an avid photographer who never attended an event without his huge Nikon camera around his neck – he took the best candid shots that created many lasting memories for friends and family to enjoy for a lifetime. He was a proud member of the Sons in Retirement Fraternal Organization (SIRs). A world traveler who had ten cruises under his belt, he went on many adventures with his lifelong companion and soulmate, Carol Kay. He enjoyed exploring new places and was the only intrepid member of his SIRs travel group to scale the Great Wall of China at age 55!

Predeceased by his parents, as well as half-brother Ronald Other Wallace in 2015, Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Carol Kay Wallace, his four children; Jamie, Stuart, Diana and Gary, and his sister, Carol Slack. He was a grandfather of seven and a great-grandfather of twelve. Jimmy Lee was a devout Christian and a kind soul who was much loved, and he will be missed forever.

I am the resurrection and the life. He that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.

And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.

John 11:25-26