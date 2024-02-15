Felber, Denise Renee

Denise Renee Felber, a lifelong resident of Tuolumne County, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2024 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, at the age of 58. Denise was born on April 18, 1965 in Tracy, California to Lynn and Carole Felber. She grew up in Twain Harte and lived in Tuolumne City for many years before her passing. She attended Twain Harte Elementary School and was a 1983 graduate of Sonora High School. Soon after graduation, Denise earned her Cosmetology License from the school’s ROP Cosmetology program.

Over the past 40 years as a stylist, Denise gained a large clientele of loyal customers, whom she regarded as friends. Early in her career, she worked at the Pinecone Salon, Contemporary Designs by Gaila, and Donna’s Styling Salon. She worked for years at Style Associates and more recently at D Fine Salon. In her younger years, Denise also worked at Diamond Jims, waiting tables with her closest girlfriends.

Denise had a zest for life, a sense of adventure, and a quirky sense of humor. She had a big, beautiful smile, was kind to others and made friends easily. Denise was passionate about horseback riding with her longtime friend, Vicki Vermeer. Their time spent exploring backcountry trails were some of Denise’s happiest moments. Denise was an animal lover and over the years, her dogs were her constant companions.

Denise shared a close relationship with, and had a deep love for, her family. After her dear mother’s passing in 1998, Denise was blessed with a second mother, Diana, who became her rock and offered unwavering support. Denise cherished her relationships with her father and sister, and she was especially proud of her niece and nephew, Carlie and Adam, of whom she often bragged. Denise was a loving daughter, devoted sister and auntie, and loyal friend to many. She is survived by her parents, Lynn and Diana Felber; her sister and brother-in-law, Laurie and Dennis May; her niece, Carlie May, and her nephew and his fiance, Adam May and MiElla Goodrich-Harris; and countless friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 a.m. at the Tuolumne Community Baptist Church, at 18426 Fir Avenue in Tuolumne City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC) in Sonora, or Hope’s Chance Horse Sanctuary in Modesto.