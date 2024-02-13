Bartholomew, Mary Ruth

Mary Ruth Bartholomew, age 68 of Tuolumne County, born October 27th, 1955 in San Jose, CA passed away peacefully at her home in Waikanae, New Zealand on January 28, 2024 after battling brain cancer (glioblastoma) for 13 months.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 48 years Edward Bartholomew, their two daughters Amanda Cunneen of New Zealand and Amber Cronin of Ireland their husbands Oliver Cunneen and Sean Cronin and her grandchildren; Siena (8), Leo (5), Theo (5) and Kyle (2) as well as her two sisters Jane Lancaster and Barbara Moungovan.

Ruth grew up in San Jose and moved to Sonora in 1975 to attend Columbia Jr College where she met her husband Edward. She served her community in countless ways, from working at the purchasing department of Tuolumne County Hospital, organising events for the Tuolumne Park and Recreation District and leading Girl Scout troops and 4-H groups and coaching soccer teams. She finished her career at the Sierra Conservation Centre as a correctional officer, officially retiring in 2017.

In retirement she traveled the world with her husband, enjoyed gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

The family is extremely grateful for all the love and support they have received and would appreciate any donations to be directed to Hospice or Glioblastoma Foundation to help further patients.

A Memorial service will be held in New Zealand, with an option to attend virtually – Friday February 16th at 1pm (PST)

Zoom link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82398018494?pwd=85C5NXhb0WCQWFULfKQRcLiPGqOxHi.1

WhatsApp link:

https://call.whatsapp.com/video/CSf0Kmez90a83ap9jSh2xp