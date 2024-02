Kathleen Norah Hood, age 67 of Jamestown CA, Born March 4, 1956 Seattle Washington, passed away January 26, 2024 at her residence in Jamestown CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Services.

