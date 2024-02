Ian Thomas Allen, age 52 of Sonora CA, born April 6, 1972 in Denver CO., passed away January 30, 2024 at Community Regional Medical Center Fresno CA.┬áTerzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with Burial Services.

