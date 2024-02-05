Thacker, Patricia Stella

Patricia Stella Thacker, lovingly known as Pat, passed away on January 28, 2024, at the age of 75. She was born on October 10, 1948, in Essex, England, and resided in Sonora, CA for the last 43 years.

Pat had a passion for painting and drawing, which she enjoyed as her favorite hobbies. She also had a sweet tooth and loved indulging in candy, especially chocolate. She loved upbeat dance music and she found joy in watching movies and the news on TV.

Above all, Pat cherished her family. Spending time with her grandkids brought her immense happiness. Despite the challenges of dementia, which eventually took her from us, Pat will always be remembered for her unwavering love for her family and her willingness to do anything for them. Her contagious laugh and fun-loving nature made a lasting impact on the lives of those around her.

Pat worked as a homemaker and waitress, dedicating herself to her loved ones. She is survived by her three children, Wes Stephens (Charlotte) of Oklahoma, Danny Thacker of Texas, and Shannon Thacker (Jeremy Hurtado) of Sonora, CA. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Jasmyn Hurtado of Sonora, CA and Joshua Thacker (Danielle) as well as two great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Emmaline Thacker, all of Hawaii.

Pat is also survived by her siblings, Teresa Wheatley, Janice Dennis, and Mike Wheatley, along with several nieces and nephews.

Pat is preceded in death by her father Patrick (Tom) Wheatley and mother Doreen Wheatley.

In honoring Patricia Thacker’s memory, let us remember the joy she brought to her family and the love she bestowed upon them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest in eternal peace.