Franklin Ronald Caperton “Ron” 60 of Klamath Falls OR, passed away Jan 28, 2024 at his residence in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Previous long time resident of Tuolumne. Services to be announced and held in Tuolumne at a later date. Klamath Crematory services handling cremation.

