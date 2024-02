William Andrew Mc Neely, age 70 of Jamestown CA, born November 2, 1953 in Modesto CA, passed away January 31, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora CA.┬áTerzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

