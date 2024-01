Daniel “Dan” John Barendregt, age 72 of Sonora, California, born October 12, 1951 in Sonora, California, passed away Friday, January 26, 2024 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Cremation is planned with inurnment in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

