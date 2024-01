Lois Darlene Pugh, age 97 of Sonora, CA, born September 30, 1926 in Omaha Nebraska, passed away January 25, 2024 at Golden Modesto Care Center Modesto CA. Funeral Services Will be Held at Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral home, 225 Rose St. Sonora CA. on Monday February 5th, 2024 AT 11AM.

