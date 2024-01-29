Magni, Barbara Jean (O’brien)

Barbara Jean (O’brien) Magni passed away on January 15th, 2024 in Sonora, CA at the age of 96. She was born in 1927 in Stockton, CA to Everton P. O’Brien and Dorothy Cole and moved to the Jamestown area in the 1940’s. She graduated from Sonora High School in 1945.

In her earlier years, Barbara taught swimming and worked as a telephone operator before spending over 50 years in the medical administrative field. In her spare time, she rescued feral cats bringing many home in her care.

She enjoyed spending time and making memories with her grandchildren. An entertaining storyteller, she could captivate a room with her tales. Family members will always remember her Italian cooking and love for her Irish heritage.

Barbara is preceded in death by her two husbands, Robert M. Leedom and Edward Magni, her brothers Wilbur and Kenneth O’Brien, and her son Michael M. Leedom.

She is survived by daughter, Alyce Lowry, daughter-in-law Marilyn Leedom, ex-daughter-in-law Susie Leedom, grandchildren Kirk and Erin Lowry, Isaac Leedom, Alaycia Garcia (Rick), Casey and James Leedom, 5 great-grandchildren, 1 great–great grandaughter and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tuolumne County Humane Society in Jamestown, CA.

