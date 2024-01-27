Taylor, Frank “Dick” Richard

Frank Richard Taylor passed away peacefully at home on January 24, 2024, at the age of 91. He was very proud of his home in Sonora, which he built himself. Many people knew Frank by his nickname “Dick”.

Frank was born March 9, 1932 in Chariton, Iowa to Frank Edward Taylor and Nellie Elizabeth Blanchard. He had one stepbrother, Melvin, and two sisters, Elizabeth and Rosalie. His family moved to Oakland, California when he was only 8 years old.

Frank was a Korean War veteran and served on the Aircraft Carrier “Leyte”. After his discharge in 1954, he married Arlene Joan Christensen who had attended the same high school in Oakland.

Frank was a carpenter like his father and worked several years building houses in the California Central Valley before he and Arlene started their family with three children. In 1961 he was hired to be a maintenance man at the State Hospital in Ceres, California. Then, in 1965, he moved his family to Sonora, California, where he worked as an instructor at the newly constructed Sierra Conservation Center State Prison. He retired in 1986.

After retiring, Frank became an active member of the Sonora Elks and Sons in Retirement (SIRS). Frank loved to backpack and fish in the Sierra Mountains before and after retirement. He also loved to travel with his wife Arlene. They traveled to Norway, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, New Zealand, Hawaii, and Alaska. Other hobbies included antique car restoration and home improvement. During his later years, he became an avid card player with a group of friends.

Frank’s wife of 63 years, Arlene, passed away in 2017. Frank is survived by his children Russell Taylor of Spokane, Washington, Douglas Taylor of Tuolumne, California, and Ann Crane of Sonora, California. Grandchildren include Benjamin Taylor of Sagle, Idaho, Amber Taylor of Santa Rosa, California, Kevin Taylor of San Mateo, California, Kelly Mermod of Sonora, Clayton Mermod of Sonora, and Clayton Taylor of Phoenix, Arizona. Great grandchildren include Avery and Clara Taylor of Sagle, Luke and Clint Mermod of Sonora, Kaley and Erik Taylor of San Mateo, and Shane Medrano of Sonora.

At his request, cremation is planned with a Private Family Memorial to celebrate his life. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.