James, Charles Albert

By Andrea Jones

Charles Albert James, age 87 of Tuolumne CA, born April 25, 1936 in Tuolumne CA, passed away January 20, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora CA. Visitation will be Friday January 26, 2024 at 10am, service will follow viewing at 11am at Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral home 225 Rose St. at Lyons Sonora CA. Interment to follow at Carters Cemetery, Cemetery Ln. Tuolumne CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation Funeral Home entrusted with funeral services.

  • Date of Death: 01/20/2024
  • Age: 87
  • Residence: Tuolumne, CA
