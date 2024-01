Raymond Allen Bamber, age 44 of Tuolumne CA, born February 23,1979 in Sonora CA, passed away January 6, 2024 at his Residence in Tuolumne CA.┬áTerzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home Entrusted with Cremation Services.

Date of Death: 01/06/2024

01/06/2024 Age: 44

44 Residence: Tuolumne, CA