Dolores Marie Lester, age 95 of Modesto, California (formerly Sonora), born June 27, 1928 in Los Angeles, California, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Orangeburg Memorial Care in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

