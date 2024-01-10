Koelzow, Lydia Violet-Marie

Lydia Violet Marie Koelzow was born on May 30th 2006 and spent 17 years on this earth bringing an incredible amount of joy, pride, and love to her family. She left this world on 12/26/2023. She attended Belleview Elementary School, Sonora High, and Ted Bird High School. Lydia was just about to graduate early from high school, and we were busy making plans and preparing for her future. Her father William is so proud of the beautiful, smart, and sassy young woman his daughter was becoming and was so excited to watch her transition into adulthood. We are so happy that she was able to enjoy cozy times relaxing at home, cuddling with her beloved pets, traveling to beautiful places, being the best photographer at our wedding, and knowing that she was her dad’s greatest joy and accomplishment. Her passing leaves a hole in the hearts of all those that knew her that will never be filled. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 28th, 2024 in the Estate House at Indigeny Reserve, 14679 Summers Ln. Sonora, CA 95370.

