Jesse Albert Dambacher, born January 3, 1980 in Sonora, California passed away Thursday, December 21, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned in inurnment will be in Dambacher Mountain Memorial in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

