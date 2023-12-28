Christ, Jaxson

Jaxson Michael Christ was a smart, inquisitive 9-year-old boy who loved his dad, Jeremy, mom, Stacey, and his two sisters, Mia and Mazie. He was a very brave young man who faced his illness with impressive courage. He passed peacefully with family members at his side two days before Christmas.

Jaxson was an outdoorsy boy, preferring to hunt for lizards, snakes, and frogs (catch and release only) to being indoors. He also liked to ride horses, swim, and drive his lawnmower to bring hay to Dan’s cows. Digging in the dirt was another favorite pastime, and he had a nice sandy area in the front yard that was set up by his dad. He loved and respected all critters, including his two dogs and his pet snake. When weather did not allow running around outside, Jax liked to come inside and draw and color with his two sisters.

Jax was creative, sweet, kind and respectful, and your typical older sibling – helping his younger sisters get ready for school and trying to keep them out of trouble.

Jaxson was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Michael Christ, and his uncle, Joshua Christ. He is survived by his parents and two sisters, several grandparents and great-grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in many counties and states.

We will miss you, Jacky Boy.