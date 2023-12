Steven Edward Bledsaw, born May 31, 1969 in Porterville CA passed away December 19, 2023 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto CA.┬áTerzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 12/19/2023

12/19/2023 Age: 54

54 Residence: Sonora, CA