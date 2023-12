Gabriel Robert James Cunningham, born November 08, 2005 in Roseburg OR. Passed away December 08, 2023 in Sonora CA. A Memorial Service will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with Cremation Services

Services: Friday December 29th at 2:00 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home 225 E. Rose Ave. Sonora, California 95370