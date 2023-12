William “Bill” Lance Epperson, born March 22, 1952 in Berkeley, California passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. He has requested Cremation and no services. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 12/13/2023

12/13/2023 Age: 71

71 Residence: Sonora, CA